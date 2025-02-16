Sign up
Previous
Photo 2445
Not Rust
Although to me it looked like rust but infact it's a stone in an old wall
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4139
photos
83
followers
15
following
669% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
16th February 2025 11:25am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
stone
,
texture
,
tones
Rob Z
ace
It has lovely rusty colours - made such a nice image
February 16th, 2025
