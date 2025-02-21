Sign up
Previous
Photo 2450
Little Shambles Jewellers
Jewellers shop in along the Shambles in York
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
1
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4144
photos
82
followers
15
following
671% complete
View this month »
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
20th February 2025 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
york
,
shop
,
jewellers
Babs
ace
I haven't been to York since I was a teenager.
February 21st, 2025
