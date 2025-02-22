Sign up
Photo 2451
Imperial State Crown
A copy of the Imperial State Crown produced by jewellers Ogdens of Harrigate on display in their shopwindow in York, the original he wore in the procession back to Buckingham Palace and on the balcony.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
york
,
jewelry
,
crown
,
king charles iii
,
ogdens of harrigate
