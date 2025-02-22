Previous
Imperial State Crown by pcoulson
Photo 2451

Imperial State Crown

A copy of the Imperial State Crown produced by jewellers Ogdens of Harrigate on display in their shopwindow in York, the original he wore in the procession back to Buckingham Palace and on the balcony.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
671% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact