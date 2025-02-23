Sign up
Previous
Photo 2452
York Minster
Deansgate side of York Minster Iast day in York back home now need to do some catch up
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
3
0
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
york
,
architecture
,
york minster
,
deansgate
Babs
ace
Magnificent architecture.
February 24th, 2025
Barb
ace
Spectacular edifice!!
February 24th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Its a big thing to fit in a shot!
February 24th, 2025
