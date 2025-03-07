Sign up
Previous
Photo 2464
The Whaf
Winter storage for The Shires Cruisers Narrowboat hire company in the Wharf area of Sowerby Bridge canal basin, image taken on my walk yesterday
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
2
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4158
photos
83
followers
15
following
675% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
6th March 2025 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
narrowboat
,
sowerby bridge
,
the shire cruisers
Annie-Sue
ace
lovely repetition - in the boats and the windows of the various buildings.
Not so bright today.
March 7th, 2025
Peter
ace
@anniesue
Many thanks Annie-Sue for your comment, it’s been warm and sunny here today:)
March 7th, 2025
