The Whaf by pcoulson
Photo 2464

The Whaf

Winter storage for The Shires Cruisers Narrowboat hire company in the Wharf area of Sowerby Bridge canal basin, image taken on my walk yesterday
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Annie-Sue ace
lovely repetition - in the boats and the windows of the various buildings.
Not so bright today.
March 7th, 2025  
Peter ace
@anniesue Many thanks Annie-Sue for your comment, it’s been warm and sunny here today:)
March 7th, 2025  
