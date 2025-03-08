Previous
Temple Newsam by pcoulson
Photo 2465

Temple Newsam

Panorama image taken on my smartphone, Temple Newsam, is a Tudor-Jacobean house in Leeds, West Yorkshire, with grounds landscaped by Capability Brown in the 1760's
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

