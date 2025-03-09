Previous
Watching Me by pcoulson
Watching Me

Little Robin looking to see what I was up to.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Heather ace
A sweet and beautiful capture, Peter! Great focus and a nice soft dof to show off this cutie! Fav
March 9th, 2025  
