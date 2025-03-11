Previous
Wild Crocus by pcoulson
Photo 2468

Wild Crocus

Purple wild crocus in the sunlight
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
676% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A beautiful shot, Peter, with the sunny purple blooms filling your frame! Spring is well underway for you! Fav
March 11th, 2025  
🐞Lucy Dolittle ace
Great focus on the stamen. I only learnt recently that crocus pollen is saffron
March 11th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Very lovely
March 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact