Previous
Photo 2469
Hands on the Clock
My entry on this weeks Capture 52 "Hands"
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
5
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4163
photos
83
followers
15
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
12th March 2025 8:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
hands
,
52wc-2025-w11
Annie-Sue
ace
creepy!!
March 12th, 2025
Kim Capson
ace
Very creative!
March 12th, 2025
Babs
ace
Very creative, but it looks so creepy ha ha
March 12th, 2025
Annie D
ace
I agree with Babs 😅
March 12th, 2025
Heather
ace
Ha! Very clever, Peter!
March 12th, 2025
