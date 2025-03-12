Previous
Hands on the Clock by pcoulson
Photo 2469

Hands on the Clock

My entry on this weeks Capture 52 "Hands"
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Peter

@pcoulson
Annie-Sue ace
creepy!!
March 12th, 2025  
Kim Capson ace
Very creative!
March 12th, 2025  
Babs ace
Very creative, but it looks so creepy ha ha
March 12th, 2025  
Annie D ace
I agree with Babs 😅
March 12th, 2025  
Heather ace
Ha! Very clever, Peter!
March 12th, 2025  
