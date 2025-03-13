Sign up
Photo 2470
Cold Walk
Out and about today a cold grey walk along the canal
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
canal
Heather
This is a beautiful shot, Peter! Great reflections and a lovely curve with the tow path taking us to the people at the end. Lovely golden-green colour tones too! Fav
March 13th, 2025
