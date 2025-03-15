Sign up
Photo 2472
The Mansion
The Mansion Roundhay Park Leeds.
This fabulous 1820’s Regency Grade II listed building with its colonnaded grand entrance and unrivalled views overlooking the Upper Lake of Roundhay Park, nestles perfectly amidst 700 acres of beautiful parkland
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
0
365-5
iPhone 8
15th March 2025 9:48am
architecture
,
mansion
,
leeds
,
roundhay park
