Previous
Blue Tit by pcoulson
Photo 2473

Blue Tit

Little Blue Tit looking for food
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
677% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
They are such a pretty little bird! Don't think we have them here... Excellent focus, btw!
March 16th, 2025  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous.
March 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact