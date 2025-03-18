Previous
Christmas Cactus by pcoulson
Christmas Cactus

One of our Christmas Cactus is out again
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Barb ace
Stunning, Peter!
March 18th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, it's like a candle! Beautiful
March 18th, 2025  
Heather ace
A beautiful shot, Peter, with the light and your dof! And how wonderful! Fav
March 18th, 2025  
