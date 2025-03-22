Previous
Chadderton Hall Park
Chadderton Hall Park

Quite a difference from yesterdays shot not much water here.
Chadderton Hall Park is a park in Chadderton, Greater Manchester, England. Its roots stretch back to the 13th century being the land on which Chadderton Hall once stood.
Kitty Hawke ace
Nice pic......my sister and family live in Chadderton !
March 23rd, 2025  
