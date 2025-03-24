Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2481
Backlite Daffodil
HDR backlite daffodil in our garden
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4175
photos
83
followers
15
following
679% complete
View this month »
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
24th March 2025 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hdr
,
backlite
Rob Z
ace
Wow - what a fab shot!
March 24th, 2025
Anne
ace
So delicate it almost looks like tissue paper. Love the web you have caught too
March 24th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
It's a beauty. Love the light shining through
March 24th, 2025
Heather
ace
This is gorgeous, Peter, with the backlit petals and bokeh! It's like the daffodil has an inner light! Fav
March 24th, 2025
Barb
ace
Stunning capture, Peter!!
March 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close