Backlite Daffodil by pcoulson
Photo 2481

Backlite Daffodil

HDR backlite daffodil in our garden
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Rob Z ace
Wow - what a fab shot!
March 24th, 2025  
Anne ace
So delicate it almost looks like tissue paper. Love the web you have caught too
March 24th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
It's a beauty. Love the light shining through
March 24th, 2025  
Heather ace
This is gorgeous, Peter, with the backlit petals and bokeh! It's like the daffodil has an inner light! Fav
March 24th, 2025  
Barb ace
Stunning capture, Peter!!
March 24th, 2025  
