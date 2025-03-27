Previous
Male Bullfinch by pcoulson
Male Bullfinch

Put some seed down on an old tree stump and this male Bullfinch was first to arrive
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Heather ace
A super capture, Peter! Great detail with the textures of its plumage! A pretty bird too! Fav
March 27th, 2025  
