Photo 2488
Helping Hand
Farmer Rob helping with the birth of her second lamb, his older brother looking on born a few minutes earlier without assistance from the farmer, shot taken yesterday
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
30th March 2025 10:34am
Tags
farmer
,
sheep
,
lamb
,
birthing
