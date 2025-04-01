Previous
Plum Blossom by pcoulson
Plum Blossom

The blossom is out on our plum tree
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Heather ace
Gorgeous blossoms and bokeh! Love this, Peter! Fav
April 1st, 2025  
Barb ace
So pretty! Does it have a nice fragrance?
April 1st, 2025  
