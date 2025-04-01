Sign up
Photo 2489
Plum Blossom
The blossom is out on our plum tree
1st April 2025
2
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
1st April 2025 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blossom
,
plum
Heather
ace
Gorgeous blossoms and bokeh! Love this, Peter! Fav
April 1st, 2025
Barb
ace
So pretty! Does it have a nice fragrance?
April 1st, 2025
