Double Daffodil by pcoulson
Photo 2490

Double Daffodil

One of our double daffodils on show
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
JackieR ace
Isn't that a stunner Peter, nicely captured
April 2nd, 2025  
