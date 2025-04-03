Previous
Snake Head Fritillary by pcoulson
Photo 2491

Snake Head Fritillary

Snakes Heads just starting to come out in our garden.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
682% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
So pretty.
April 3rd, 2025  
Heather ace
A nice capture, Peter, of these fascinating flowers with their drooping heads!
April 3rd, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
lovely pale ones :-)
April 3rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Pretty! I've never seen theses here...
April 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact