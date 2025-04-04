Previous
Next
Shooting into the Sun by pcoulson
Photo 2492

Shooting into the Sun

Lots of flight activity overhead today
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
683% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Nicely done.
April 5th, 2025  
Peter ace
@dide Thank you so much Dianne:)
April 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact