Feeding Time by pcoulson
Feeding Time

Large White pig with her work cutout this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Her"
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Annie-Sue ace
did you count how many piglets there were?!
April 7th, 2025  
Barb ace
Perfect for "Her"! LOL
April 7th, 2025  
Tina ace
Awesome!!!
April 7th, 2025  
Peter ace
@anniesue Yes I did Annie-Sue, there are 14 of them but it looks like 11 on this shot 3 were underneath:)
April 7th, 2025  
Peter ace
@bjywamer Many thanks Barb for your comment and Fav it’s appreciated:)
April 7th, 2025  
