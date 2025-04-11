Sign up
Previous
Photo 2499
Half & Half
Half full and half empty my entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "half empty or half full"
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
11th April 2025 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tabletop
,
52wc-2025-w15
JackieR
ace
Genius!! Absolutely genius
April 11th, 2025
