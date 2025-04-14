Sign up
Previous
Photo 2502
Highland Calf
This little lady is just 8 months old and to young to out in the field with the big girls
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
8
3
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4196
photos
83
followers
15
following
685% complete
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
13th April 2025 12:42pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
calf
,
highland cow
Liz Milne
ace
She’s lovely.
April 14th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Toooo cute
April 14th, 2025
Barb
ace
What a pretty girl! I would love to have a miniature one of these!
April 14th, 2025
Heather
ace
A sweet capture of her, Peter! Fav
April 14th, 2025
Peter
ace
@spanishliz
Many thanks Liz for your comment and Fav it’s appreciated:)
April 14th, 2025
Peter
ace
@tinley23
Yes indeed Lesley thank you:)
April 14th, 2025
Peter
ace
@bjywamer
Thank you Barb for both your lovely comment and Fav it’s appreciated she was four feet high to the top of her head:)
April 14th, 2025
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thank you Heather for your comment and Fav it’s much appreciated, I thought you would like her:)
April 14th, 2025
