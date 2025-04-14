Previous
Highland Calf by pcoulson
Highland Calf

This little lady is just 8 months old and to young to out in the field with the big girls
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Peter

@pcoulson
Liz Milne
She’s lovely.
April 14th, 2025  
Lesley
Toooo cute
April 14th, 2025  
Barb
What a pretty girl! I would love to have a miniature one of these!
April 14th, 2025  
Heather
A sweet capture of her, Peter! Fav
April 14th, 2025  
Peter
@spanishliz Many thanks Liz for your comment and Fav it’s appreciated:)
April 14th, 2025  
Peter
@tinley23 Yes indeed Lesley thank you:)
April 14th, 2025  
Peter
@bjywamer Thank you Barb for both your lovely comment and Fav it’s appreciated she was four feet high to the top of her head:)
April 14th, 2025  
Peter
@365projectorgheatherb Thank you Heather for your comment and Fav it’s much appreciated, I thought you would like her:)
April 14th, 2025  
