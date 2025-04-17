Previous
Reflections in the Lake by pcoulson
Photo 2505

Reflections in the Lake

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Reflections"
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
686% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
Beautiful scene and super reflections Peter. I do love reflections in water!
April 17th, 2025  
Barb ace
Very lovely, Peter!
April 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact