Anemone Clematis by pcoulson
Photo 2511

Anemone Clematis

Notice these Clematis flowers growing through a Bramble hedge along the side of a canal decided to try out my new smartphone,
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Annie-Sue ace
well, that looks OK!!
April 23rd, 2025  
