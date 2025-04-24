Previous
Bill & Beryl by pcoulson
Photo 2512

Bill & Beryl

Male and female garden gnomes my entry in this weeks Capture52 challenge "Opposites" these two live in our greenhouse.
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
