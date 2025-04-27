Previous
Ornate Park Bench by pcoulson
Photo 2515

Ornate Park Bench

Noticed the ornate bench in a park
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
689% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, so much to see on this beautiful bench.
April 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact