Photo 2518
RTA
Walking to the end of the lane I came across a road traffic accident, three cars had crashed together on a side road, on the scene was the Police car, Paramedic car and Ambulance
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4212
photos
83
followers
15
following
689% complete
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
Views
7
Album
365-5
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
30th April 2025 10:46am
Tags
police
,
ambulance
,
paramedics
,
rta
