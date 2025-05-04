Previous
Catbells Walking Route by pcoulson
Catbells Walking Route

Distance - Approx 3.5 miles/5.7 kms · Time - 3 hours approx plus stops · Difficulty - Moderate. A short steep section one of the best walks in the Lake District, I'm here until next Sunday, my entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Dreamscapes"
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Peter

