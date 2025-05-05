Previous
Little Man by pcoulson
Photo 2523

Little Man

Looking from Dewent Water across to Little Man leading up left out of shot to Skiddaw.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
691% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Love the colours
May 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact