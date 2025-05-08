Previous
The War Memorial in Cockermouth Cumbria covered full of crocheted red poppies to mark 80 years since the end of World War Two in Europe on the 8th May 1945. "Lest We Forget"
Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Annie-Sue ace
very visible - very powerful
May 8th, 2025  
Barb ace
That's amazing! Who crochets all those poppies and do they remove them afterward?
May 8th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
Oh, that's wonderful!
May 8th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Wow that’s some work!
May 8th, 2025  
