Photo 2526
War Memorial
The War Memorial in Cockermouth Cumbria covered full of crocheted red poppies to mark 80 years since the end of World War Two in Europe on the 8th May 1945. "Lest We Forget"
8th May 2025
8th May 25
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
8th May 2025 2:03pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
anniversary
,
poppies
,
80th
,
ve-day
,
cockermouth
Annie-Sue
ace
very visible - very powerful
May 8th, 2025
Barb
ace
That's amazing! Who crochets all those poppies and do they remove them afterward?
May 8th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Oh, that's wonderful!
May 8th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Wow that’s some work!
May 8th, 2025
