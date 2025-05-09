Sign up
Previous
Photo 2527
Lakeland Colours
Colourful reflections at the start of my walk this morning
9th May 2025
9th May 25
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
9th May 2025 9:41am
Tags
reflections
,
birds
,
boats
,
derwentwater
