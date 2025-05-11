Previous
Keswick- Derwentwater by pcoulson
Photo 2529

Keswick- Derwentwater

The iconic view from the top of Latrigg down to Keswick and along Derwentwater, climbed it early before it got to hot.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Barb ace
Spectacular view!
May 11th, 2025  
