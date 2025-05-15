Previous
Weighing Scales by pcoulson
Photo 2533

Weighing Scales

Vintage sack weighing scales seen on the farm today with lots of rust and textures on show
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
693% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact