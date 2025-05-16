Previous
Pink Clematis by pcoulson
Pink Clematis

This variety is named 'Nelly Moser' growing up one of our wooden arches
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
