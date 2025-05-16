Sign up
Photo 2534
Pink Clematis
This variety is named 'Nelly Moser' growing up one of our wooden arches
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4228
photos
83
followers
15
following
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
Views
0
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
16th May 2025 6:07pm
Tags
clematis
,
nelly moser
