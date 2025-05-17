Previous
Wrapping Paper by pcoulson
Photo 2535

Wrapping Paper

This is film on one side paper on the printed side used by our local butcher when you get cold cooked meat slices from them, quite informative
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
694% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact