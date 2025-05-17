Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2535
Wrapping Paper
This is film on one side paper on the printed side used by our local butcher when you get cold cooked meat slices from them, quite informative
17th May 2025
17th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4229
photos
83
followers
15
following
694% complete
View this month »
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
17th May 2025 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butcher
,
wapping paper
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close