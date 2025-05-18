Previous
Little Visitor by pcoulson
Little Visitor

Noticed this little Bee in the poppy was just leaving as I took the shot
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Peter

@pcoulson
Lovely!
May 19th, 2025  
Beautifully composed and captured Peter.
May 19th, 2025  
