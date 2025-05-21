Previous
Common Hawthorn by pcoulson
Photo 2539

Common Hawthorn

Common Hawthorn in blossom in the hedgerow
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Heather ace
Pretty white blossoms in the sunlight! A lovely capture, Peter! Fav
May 21st, 2025  
