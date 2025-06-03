Previous
Foxgloves by pcoulson
Photo 2552

Foxgloves

The wild foxgloves are now out in the woodland
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
699% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Such a beautiful sight to see just out in a natural area - they almost appear to have been planted there are so many of them. :)
June 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact