Hogweed by pcoulson
Photo 2553

Hogweed

Small Tortoiseshell Butterfly on a Hogweed head
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Heather ace
A super capture, Peter! That's a beautiful butterfly, and it stands out so well against the white of the Hogweed head. Fav
June 4th, 2025  
