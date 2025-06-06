Previous
Poppy in the Rain by pcoulson
Photo 2555

Poppy in the Rain

Rained almost all day today
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Annie-Sue ace
lovely open face
June 6th, 2025  
