Classic Vehicles by pcoulson
Classic Vehicles

Classsic Vehicles of the second world war on show at Brighouse 1940's weekend
Left:- Morris Eight 1938, Middle:- Willy's MC (Jeep) 1943, Right:- Austin Twelve 1936
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
