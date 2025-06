Poppy Display

The Lancaster poppy display has been created by artist Darius Sirmulevicius,

In the UK, the red poppy is the national symbol of remembrance. Poppies are flowers of the fields which, despite the devastation and horrific loss of life in war torn Europe, flourished and grew on battlefields. The Lincoln VE 80 Project to honour the occasion with handcrafted ceramic poppies, shaped into a Lancaster Bomber, created using over 20,000 individual and unique flowers