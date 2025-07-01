Previous
In Memory by pcoulson
Photo 2566

In Memory

111 years ago today my granddands brother John Coulson paid the ultimate price on the first day of the battle of the Somme in world war 1
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
703% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kim Capson ace
It's very sobering to see these young men lost to us so young, isn't it, Peter? My grandmother's brother was also killed in WWI. We weren't able to see his grave when we were there but we found the cemetery online and his headstone was posted.
July 1st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
A day for memories of what might have been. Such a sad waste.
July 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact