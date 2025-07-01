Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2566
In Memory
111 years ago today my granddands brother John Coulson paid the ultimate price on the first day of the battle of the Somme in world war 1
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4260
photos
81
followers
15
following
703% complete
View this month »
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365-5
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tribute
,
ww1
,
battle of the somme
,
john coulson
Kim Capson
ace
It's very sobering to see these young men lost to us so young, isn't it, Peter? My grandmother's brother was also killed in WWI. We weren't able to see his grave when we were there but we found the cemetery online and his headstone was posted.
July 1st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
A day for memories of what might have been. Such a sad waste.
July 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close