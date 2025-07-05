Previous
Towneley Hall
Towneley Hall

Towneley Hall Burnley was built in 1875, more than 100 years ago, on 28th June 1902, Towneley Park was opened to the public, the following year Towneley Hall was opened to the public as a museum and art gallery by Lord Rosebery.
