Old farm cottages converted into two peaceful homes way back in the 1990's, unfortunately the fields at the back of them has been purchased by property developers with plans to build 2,700 3 and 4 bedroom houses.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
:( how sad - the cottages are beautiful - peace and quiet is being replaced by noisy and overcrowded.
July 8th, 2025  
How sad.
July 8th, 2025  
