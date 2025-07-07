Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 2571
Old Farm Cottages
Old farm cottages converted into two peaceful homes way back in the 1990's, unfortunately the fields at the back of them has been purchased by property developers with plans to build 2,700 3 and 4 bedroom houses.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
2
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4265
photos
81
followers
15
following
704% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
7th July 2025 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
cottages
,
rural scene
Annie D
ace
:( how sad - the cottages are beautiful - peace and quiet is being replaced by noisy and overcrowded.
July 8th, 2025
Babs
ace
How sad.
July 8th, 2025
