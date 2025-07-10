Previous
Dryad's Saddle Fungus by pcoulson
Dryad's Saddle Fungus

Noticed this tree fungus in the woodland today its 30.5cm diameter or 12ins in old measurement.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Peter

@pcoulson
Barb ace
Wow! Great find and capture, Peter!
July 10th, 2025  
