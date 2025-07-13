Previous
Professional Photographer by pcoulson
Photo 2577

Professional Photographer

Would you believe it, you find the perfect position on the spectators side of the fencing to photograph the action and one of the race photographers just walks up and stand in the way as the race gets underway.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013
Photo Details

julia ace
Yep I would believe it.. You need a hi viz with Media written on the back..
July 16th, 2025  
