Photo 2585
Six-spot
Six-spot Burnet Moth feeding on a Teasel flower
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
4
3
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
moth
teasel
six-spot burnet
Barb
ace
Super macro!
July 21st, 2025
Heather
ace
A great shot, Peter, to capture its details as it clings to the teasel stem! Fav
July 21st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Fabulous close up...
July 21st, 2025
Lesley
ace
Ooh a new one for me. Pretty bug
July 21st, 2025
